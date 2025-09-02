Remission not only constitutional right but statutory too: SC

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the right to seek remission of convicts -- sentenced to life imprisonment for the rest of their lives in gang-rape cases involving minors -- was not only a constitutional right but also a statutory one.</p><p>"The right to seek remission is not only a constitutional right under Articles 72 and 161 but also a statutory right. Each state has its own remission policy, which applies even when the sentence is imposed under Section 376DA or Section 376DB," a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan said.</p>.Presidential reference: Court can't refuse to answer constitutional question even if row political, says SC.<p>The court was hearing a plea challenging the constitutional validity of Section 376DA or 376DB (Gangrape of a girl below 16 years), of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC).</p><p>The court also emphasised that even when a convict is sentenced to life imprisonment for the rest of their natural life under Sections 376DA or 376DB, the individual retains the right to seek remission.</p><p>The court, however, did not pass any order on the broader legal challenge to the prescription of a sole type of punishment under Section 376DA. </p><p>While keeping the question of law open to be argued in an appropriate case, the top court disposed of the petition.</p><p>During the course of the hearing, the Centre supported the constitutional validity of Section 376DA.</p>