<p>New Delhi: From a 5th century CE stitched ship named INSV Kaundinya to Bihar’s superfood makhana, and Bikaner’s Utsa Art as well as Assam’s terracotta art from Asharikandi – the displays at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/republic-day">Republic Day</a> tableaux this year span a wide variety of displays. </p><p>Among the 30 tableaux, the showcases include one celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram by the ministry of culture, India’s first digital museum dedicated to tribal heroic leaders by the Chhattisgarh government, as well as a tableau displaying the Kochi Water Metro by Kerala. In all 30 displays will take part, including 16 from states.</p><p>The India Navy, in its display, will showcase India’s maritime history to the current times. The tableau will feature, apart from the 5th century vessel, Gurab-class vessels of the Maratha Navy and modern aircraft carriers such as INS Vikrant, Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth frigates INS Himgiri and INS Udayagiri, among others. </p>.Karnataka tableau not in Republic day parade, but to be showcased at Bharat Parv event.<p>Assam’s tableau will have at the centre a terracotta doll made in Asharikandi, the country’s terracotta and pottery craft cluster in India, located in Dhubri district, and the art had received the GI tag in 2024. The tableau will also feature the state’s faced Mayurpokhi boat. On the other hand, Kerala will display the Kochi Water Metro, which is the country’s first integrated, electric-powered water-based public transport system. The state will also showcase its achievement of 100% digital literacy. </p><p>Bihar’s display will focus on the labour-intensive process of producing makhana or foxnuts, a superfood cultivated in water. Rajasthan’s display will focus on the 16th century Utsa art, that originated in Bikaner, and uses embossed designs made of pure gold leaf. The art was given the GI tag in 2023. The tableau will also display camels and traditional Rajasthani music and dance.</p>.<p>The culture ministry will display a tableau celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram. It will feature the original manuscript of the national song atop a tractor, which will be surrounded by folk artists from different regions. </p><p>The Chhattisgarh government, in its tableaux, will display the country’s first Tribal Digital Museum which was inaugurated by PM Modi. The tableau will feature Veer Gundadhur, the hero of the historic Bhumkal Rebellion of 1910, as well as Veer Narayan Singh, the first martyr of Chhattisgarh who played a significant role in the First War of Indian Independence in 1857. </p>