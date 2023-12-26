Review plea in SC seeks ban on screening children for nursery admission

The petition referred to the apex court's observation that state governors must act in a manner consistent with the provisions of Article 200 of the Constitution. Article 200 outlines the process for a bill passed by the legislative assembly of a state to be presented to the governor for assent. The governor may either give consent to the bill, withhold assent or reserve the bill for consideration by the President of India. The governor may also return the bill for the legislature's reconsideration.