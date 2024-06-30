Routed in old bastions, traditional Left receives lessons on unity in Hindi belt

Like Prasad, Obra MLA Raja Ram was not much of a pre-election favourite as the chatterati was mesmerised by the contest between Upendra Kushwaha and Pawan Singh. A BTech from the Bihar College of Engineering (now NIT, Patna), he is a well-known farmer leader and has been an office-bearer of the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha. That he too is a Kushwaha could certainly not have gone against him.