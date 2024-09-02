RSS backs caste census on the condition that it's not 'politically motivated'

New Delhi: Amidst growing demand for caste enumeration, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday extended its support to the caste census. The exercise, RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said after the three-day conclave at Palakkad, should not be “politically motivated”.
Ambekar said that a caste census can increase welfare in society but that caution should be exercised so that it's not exploited for political gains. He added that any decision by the government on sub-classification of castes should be taken up keeping in mind the preferences and concerns of each community.
“In our Hindu society, we have the sensitive issue of caste and caste relations … It is an important issue of our national unity and integrity. It should be dealt with seriously, not on the basis of electioneering or election practices or politics,” Ambekar said.
He added that the RSS holds the view that for all welfare activities, particularly for those directed towards any backward community or caste, the government will sometimes need accurate estimates of the number of beneficiaries. “It is a well-established practice. The government has taken up data earlier, too, and so it can do it again. But it should be done only for the welfare of those communities and castes. It should not be used as a political tool for elections. So we put this forth with a line of caution for everyone,” Ambekar said.
Ambekar also said that for the RSS, “Constitutional reservation” is important. “What was discussed in the Court (on sub-classification of castes) was a very sensitive issue. A call should be taken by the government and legal authorities. But it should be ensured that there is consensus among all the communities concerned, including communities that were benefitting from the reservations. Before that, no such step should be taken,” he added.
Last year, in December, RSS functionary Shridhar Gadge had kicked up a controversy by calling the caste census a “futile exercise”. The RSS had soon sent out a clarification—Ambekar had then clarified and said that the census could be used for the “all-encompassing progress” of society, and while doing so, the concerns of all sides must be addressed to ensure social harmony.
The Opposition has been demanding a caste census, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advocating the need for a socio-economic caste census for designing welfare policies.
Published 02 September 2024, 14:06 IST