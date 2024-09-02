RSS backs caste census on the condition that it's not 'politically motivated'

New Delhi: Amidst growing demand for caste enumeration, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday extended its support to the caste census. The exercise, RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said after the three-day conclave at Palakkad, should not be “politically motivated”.

Ambekar said that a caste census can increase welfare in society but that caution should be exercised so that it's not exploited for political gains. He added that any decision by the government on sub-classification of castes should be taken up keeping in mind the preferences and concerns of each community.

“In our Hindu society, we have the sensitive issue of caste and caste relations … It is an important issue of our national unity and integrity. It should be dealt with seriously, not on the basis of electioneering or election practices or politics,” Ambekar said.