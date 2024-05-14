RSS leaders Mohan Bhagwat, Dattatreya Hosabale pay tributes to Sushil Modi

"The sudden demise of former deputy chief minister of Bihar and Member of Parliament, Sushil Kumar Modi, has caused immense grief. Our thoughts are with his family, numerous friends and admirers," Bhagwat and Hosabale said in a joint statement.

"Sushil ji was a committed Swayamsevak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and also served as national general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)," they said.