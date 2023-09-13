Russian President Putin praises PM Modi's 'Make in India' initiative; says it's the 'right thing' to do

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative and said Russia can emulate the success stories of its partners like India in promoting the growth of its domestic industries. Putin made these remarks on Tuesday while speaking at the Plenary session of the 8th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, a major port city in sanctions-hit Russia's Far East region.