Today's Horoscope – August 22, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 21 August 2025, 18:30 IST
Aries
Sudden trips may take you by surprise; Avoid mixing business with pleasure. You will be in the mood for competition, but go at it slowly, as everyone knows Aries is as smart as they come. A trip will open new doors.
Colour: amber | Number: 4
Taurus
Avoid the temptation to get carried away by the importance you have attained recently. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided.
Colour: Burgundy | Number: 2
Gemini
Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business as well.
Colour: Blue | Number: 3
Cancer
Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. Children may be difficult to Handle. Secret information will be an eye-opener today!
Colour: sapphire | Number: 7
Leo
Make time for your hobbies, and also a workout regimen. You are feeling close to a burn-out now. New projects, business ventures, new career, higher education are on the cards.
Colour: Peach | Number: 4
Virgo
Your loyalty will pull your through a tight spot. You guessed right all along! you can bring projects you've been on for a while to some fruition. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track.
Colour: Brown | Number: 1
Libra
Scandal-mongering goes on in a big way, but don’t contribute to it. Repercussions can be big, and you will end up as the scapegoat. Problems with large corporations or institutions are apparent.
Colour: Orange | Number: 9
Scorpio
You are fast and raring to go, but today you have to play by ear and take it as it comes. You confront an issue that is hidden, or forgotten, from the past.
Colour: Apple-red | Number: 6
Sagittarius
A day that is demanding and positive, but your serene approach to matters eases the strain around, and wins you support.. Anything that occurs now will be solid and of lasting nature.
Colour: Brown | Number: 3
Capricorn
Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus.
Colour: Yellow | Number: 5
Aquarius
Mars is stirring up a lot of activity today. New people at work will help you to make a transition that increases income and status. Power-dressing will give that extra edge and confidence today.
Colour: Mauve | Number: 8
Pisces
Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself and avoid unsavoury debates. Home front remains calm. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family.
Colour: Pink | Number: 2