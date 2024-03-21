Sabarmati-Agra express derailment: Probe says driver overshot red signal

New Delhi: A preliminary probe into the derailment of Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Express near Ajmer has revealed that the loco pilot overshot the red signal after which it collided with two rear wagons of a freight train.

Four coaches of the passenger train, which was on its way to Agra, derailed near the Ajmer station on Monday. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

The joint probe report, signed by seven experts, said that train number 12458 (Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Express) departed from Ajmer at 00:50 and while approaching towards Madar station, the driver overshot the red signal and the train collided with two rear wagons of a freight train which was passing through at an intersection/crossover.

Due to this, four coaches of the train and its engine derailed causing a huge disruption to the train operations in both up/down direction for several hours. The report said that no casualty or injuries were caused by the incident, though the train’s speed at the time of collision was 50 km per hour.

The loco pilot too admitted in his submission that before entering the Madar station, he saw the first signal in double yellow position and second in single yellow.

The driver further said that when he saw the third signal in the red position, he applied an emergency brake but by the time, the train collided with the rear end of the freight train.