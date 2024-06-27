Sam Pitroda's reappointment Congress's endorsement to his 'unsavoury' remarks: BJP

New Delhi: Sam Pitroda's reappointment as the chairman of the Congress’ overseas unit is the party's endorsement of all the “objectionable and unsavoury” remarks he made about Indians, 1986 anti-sikh riots, and the Pulwama terror attack, the BJP charged on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the Congress had distanced itself from Pitroda's remarks “just to fool and confuse” the people of the country.

The BJP's accusation came a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday reappointed Pitroda as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, weeks after he resigned from the post following controversial remarks in the middle of Lok Sabha elections.