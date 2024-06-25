Home
Sanatana Dharma remark: Udhayanidhi Stalin likely to appear before Bengaluru court on June 25

The court had issued a notice to him based on a petition filed by a social activist Paramesh. Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi had said that Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality and should be 'eradicated'.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 June 2024, 04:29 IST
Bengaluru/Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is likely to appear before a Bengaluru court on Tuesday for his 'eradicate Sanatana Dharma' remark.

The court had issued a notice to him based on a petition filed by a social activist Paramesh.

According to sources, Udhayanidhi left for Bengaluru on Monday night.

Udhayanidhi, who holds the sports and youth welfare portfolio, is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and ruling DMK chief M K Stalin.

Speaking at a conference in September 2023, Udhayanidhi said that Sanatana dharma is against social justice and equality and should be 'eradicated'.

The statement drew widespread condemnation from various quarters.

Published 25 June 2024, 04:29 IST
