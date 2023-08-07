Home
Sanjay Kumar Agarwal takes charge as CBIC Chairman

Agarwal succeeds Vivek Johri who superannuated as CBIC chief on May 31.
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 10:29 IST

IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Agarwal has taken charge as the Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

'Sh. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, IRS (C&IT:1988) takes over as Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) w.e.f August 05, 2023,' the CBIC tweeted.

Agarwal succeeds Vivek Johri who superannuated as CBIC chief on May 31.

In an order issued on August 5, the finance ministry had appointed Agarwal, who was holding charge of CBIC member compliance management, looking into investigations.

The CBIC, which deals with policy making in indirect taxes -- GST, customs, excise -- is headed by a chairman and has six members in the board. The board is assisted by principal chief commissioners/chief commissioners and principal director generals/ director generals.

(Published 07 August 2023, 10:29 IST)
India NewsTaxCBIC

