SC approves Centre’s ‘permanent’ forest experts body, says will continue to exercise jurisdiction

It emphasised the need to ensure functioning of these environmental bodies vibrantly, assisted by robust infrastructure and human resources.

In its judgment, the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Prashant Kumar Mishra, said, "We find that by virtue of the notification of September 05, 2023, our concerns regarding the functioning of the CEC as an ad hoc body and that hereinafter it should be institutionalised as a permanent body have been taken care of."

The CEC, which was set up on apex court's order in 2002, functioned for two decades as an ad-hoc body.

The said notification provides for the constitution of the CEC, its powers, functions, mandate, members, method of appointment, terms of service, and monitoring of its functioning, it noted.

“We also noticed that the present composition of CEC consists of persons more than the age of 75-year. So, we have taken note of the notification issued by the government. We have also said that this court will continue to have and continue to exercise jurisdiction over the decisions taken by CEC,” the bench said.

“We have given further directions with respect to how to ensure institutionalisation of the various bodies constituted under different environmental protection acts,” the bench added.

Among its directions, the court directed the CEC to adopt the measures to promote institutional transparency, efficiency, and accountability in its functioning.

The CEC shall formulate guidelines for the conduct of its functions and internal meetings also formulate guidelines about the public meetings that it holds, ensure the publication of meeting agenda in advance on its website, maintain minutes of meetings, and set out rules regarding notice to parties, the court said.