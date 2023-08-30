SC asks Centre, states to respond on availability of medical facilities, vocational training, IT infra in jails

"We are of the opinion that some other issues are also required to be addressed. This includes availability of medical facilities to impart vocational training to the inmates in jail. This will make them useful when going back to the society. Adequate IT infrastructure in the jail premises should be available for the purpose of conducting virtual court proceedings and for visitation rights of family members," the bench said.

The court noted that the Supreme Court appointed Committee on Prison Reforms have submitted 6th, 7th, and 8th preliminary report and the final synopsis of the reports of December 27, 2022.

The bench also sought assistance of the counsel on the issues of women and children in detention, transgender prisoners, and death row convicts as mentioned in the final synopsis of the reports for purposes of implementation.

Before fixing the matter for further hearing on September 26, the bench asked amicus curiae Gaurav Agrawal to collate information provided by the Union, state governments, and the Director General of Prisons of the respective states.

On September 25, 2018, the Supreme Court had constituted a three-member committee, to be headed by former apex court judge Amitava Roy, to look into the aspect of jail reforms across the country and make recommendations on several aspects, including overcrowding in prisons.

The committee also comprised Inspector General of Police of Bureau of Police Research and Development and Director General (Prisons) of Delhi's Tihar Jail.

It examined the extent of overcrowding in prisons and correctional homes and functioning of undertrial review committees, availability of legal aid and advice, grant of remission, parole and furlough, along with the aspect of violence in prisons and correctional homes and availability of medical facilities there.