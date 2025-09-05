Menu
SC asks Karnataka HC to decide first charge among EPFO & banks over defaulted establishment

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta set aside the High Court's order of February 1, 2024, which rejected a plea by M/s Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Limited.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 12:03 IST
Published 05 September 2025, 12:03 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtKarnataka High Court

