SC collegium recommends transfer of 14 high court judges

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has recommended transfer/repatriation of 14 judges of various high courts.</p>.<p>The collegium, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, took the decision in the meetings on August 25 and 26.</p>.<p>The following are the judges recommended for transfer: </p><ul><li><p>Justice Atul Sreedharan from Madhya Pradesh High Court to Chhattisgarh.</p></li><li><p>Justice Sanjay Agrawal from Chhattisgarh High Court to Allahabad.</p></li><li><p>Justice J. Nisha Banu from Madras High Court to Kerala.</p></li><li><p>Justice Dinesh Mehta from Rajasthan High Court to Delhi.</p></li><li><p>Justice Avneesh Jhingan from Rajasthan High Court to Delhi.</p></li><li><p>Justice Arun Monga from Delhi High Court to Rajasthan.</p></li><li><p>Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh from Allahabad High Court to Patna.</p></li><li><p>Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal from Allahabad High Court to Calcutta.</p></li><li><p>Justice Manavendranath Roy from Gujarat High Court to Andhra Pradesh.</p></li><li><p>Justice Donadi Ramesh from Allahabad High Court to Andhra Pradesh.</p></li><li><p>Justice Sandeep Natvarlal Bhatt from Gujarat High Court to Madhya Pradesh.</p></li><li><p> Justice Chandrasekharan Sudha from Kerala High Court to Delhi.</p></li><li><p> Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju from Delhi High Court to Karnataka.</p></li><li><p>Justice Subhendu Samanta from Calcutta High Court to Andhra Pradesh. </p></li></ul>