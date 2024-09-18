SC Collegium tweaks July 11 resolution on appointment of chief justices to 3 HCs

Likewise, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, a member of the Scheduled Caste community was earlier recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. He has now been approved for appointment as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

"Justice Kait is the senior puisne Judge of the High Court of Delhi, who was appointed on September 5, 2008. He belongs to the Scheduled Caste category. Justice Kait ranks at Serial No 5 in the All India Seniority list of High Court Judges, including Chief Justices. He is due to retire on 23 May 2025. He is senior to the seniormost Judge in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, namely, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Acting Chief Justice of that High Court," the Collegium said.

Justice G S Sandhawalia was earlier recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. In fresh recommendation, he has now been recommended for appointment as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh on the retirement of Justice Rajiv Shakdher on October 18, 2024.

"Justice Sandhawalia is the seniormost puisne Judge of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. He was appointed as a Judge of that High Court on September 30, 2011," the Collegium said.

The Collegium also clarified its resolution will not affect the recommendations on July 11, 2024 regarding the proposals in respect of Justice Manmohan, Justice Rajiv Shakdher, Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar and Justice K R Shriram.

On July 11, Justice Manmohan was recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Justice Shakdher as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, and Justice K R Shriram as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

The Collegium had then also recommended the transfer of Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh M S Ramachandra Rao to Jharkhand High Court as Chief Justice over there.

All those recommendations are still pending considerations before the government.