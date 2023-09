The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories.

The five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant reserved the judgement after hearing the arguments for 16 days.



More to follow...