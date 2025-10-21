<p>Bengaluru: Four out of the five teams that are currently at the bottom of the points table are all in contention for the lone remaining slot in the semifinals of the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup. </p>.<p>While eight points guarantee a semifinal spot, only India and New Zealand have a chance of achieving that at the expense of each other. But the domination of top three Australia, England and South Africa, has left the fight for fourth place in the last-four wide open with Sri Lanka and Pakistan too fancying their chances even with six points. Of course with some helpful results in other fixtures.</p>.<p>With seven matches to be played in the league stage, here are how the permutations and combinations play out. </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>India</strong></span></p>.<p>M: 5 | W: 2 | L: 3 | P: 4 | NRR: 0.526</p>.<p>Three back-to-back defeats have left India sweating over qualification in a home World Cup. For them to progress without any major concerns, they will have to beat New Zealand and Bangladesh. </p>.<p>If India manage to beat New Zealand but lose to Bangladesh, they will have to make sure their Net Run-Rate (NRR) is better than that of New Zealand, who could also finish on six points if they beat England. </p>.<p>India will not be shown the exit door if they fail to beat New Zealand. They will have to beat Bangladesh and hope England manage to win against New Zealand. If the Kiwis win both of their games, India will be knocked out.</p>.Fit-again Rishabh Pant to captain India A squad in red-ball series against South Africa A.<p><span class="bold"><strong>New Zealand</strong></span></p>.<p>M: 5 | W: 1 | L: 2 | P: 4 | NR: 2 | NRR: -0.245</p>.<p>After losing to Australia and South Africa in their first two fixtures, New Zealand blew Bangladesh away by 100 runs and used it as damage control for their NRR. Just when they started to gain momentum, both their games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka were washed out. </p>.<p>By winning both their remaining games, they will reach eight points and secure a qualification berth without depending on others. The game against India becomes a now-or-never territory and a loss could end their campaign. If New Zealand win against India and lose to England, they will have to hope Bangladesh beat India and lose to Sri Lanka. </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Pakistan</strong></span></p>.<p>M: 5 | W: 0 | L: 3 | P: 2 | NR: 2 | NRR: -1.887</p>.<p>Two points against England and New Zealand due to weather interruption, halted a three-match losing streak for Pakistan and has given them a bit of a breather, keeping their qualification hopes hanging by a thin thread. If they manage to beat South Africa and Sri Lanka in their final two games, six points will push them closer, but they will have to win big and hope for a healthy NRR, that manages to eclipse other teams.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Sri Lanka</strong></span></p>.<p>M: 6 | W: 1 | L: 3 | P: 4 | NR: 2 | NRR: -1.035</p>.<p>Despite having suffered a 59-run, 89-run and 10-wicket loss, Sri Lanka are breathing and are alive in the competition after two washouts and their win over Bangladesh. With just a game remaining, they will have to win their last game against Pakistan and will have to hope for other results to go their way.</p>