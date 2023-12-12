SC denies premature release to four for killing 8 in 1987, upholds life term

New Delhi: Nearly 37 years after the killing of eight people at a wedding reception in Bihar's Rohtas district, the Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed the appeals of four persons against their conviction.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Aravind Kumar, however, took note of the submissions of lawyer Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, appearing for four convicts, that their plea seeking premature release be considered by the state administration within a specified time frame.

“At this juncture, learned counsel appearing for the appellants submitted that they have been under incarceration for more than 14 years, therefore, their case will have to be considered under the relevant policy for premature release. We find force in the submissions made. In such circumstances, we direct the respondent No.1 (Bihar government) to consider the case of the appellants for premature release within a period of eight weeks from the date of the receipt of the copy of this order,” the bench said in a recent order.

The convicts are expected to cooperate by way of making appropriate applications to this effect, preferably within a period of two weeks, it said, adding “The Member Secretary concerned, District Legal Services Authority is directed to coordinate with the appellants to undertake and facilitate the said exercise.”