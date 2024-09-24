SC Marital Rape Hearing LIVE Updates | Top court to decide legality of immunity granted to husbands
The Supreme Court has said it listed for today pleas on the vexed legal question of whether a husband should enjoy immunity from prosecution for the offence of rape if he forces his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex. On September 18, senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for one of the litigants, mentioned that the pleas needed to be heard urgently. Follow DH for more updates
Highlights
Decision would be solely on legal principles: SC
The Supreme Court had said last week that it will decide the legality of the immunity granted to husbands from prosecution for marital rape solely on legal principles, even if the Union government choses not to file an affidavit into the matter.
Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for one of the litigants, had mentioned on September 18 that the pleas needed to be heard urgently
Pleas for early listing mentioned by senior advocate Karuna Nundy
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala said the pleas were already "listed today" and they would be taken up after some part-heard cases.
The pleas for early listing were mentioned by senior advocate Karuna Nundy, appearing for a litigant in the case.
