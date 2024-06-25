SC notice to UP govt on state Congress chief's plea to quash Gangster Act proceedings

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on plea by UP Congress Committee chief Ajai Rai and others for quashing criminal proceedings initiated against them under the Gangster Act.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and S V N Bhatti issued notice to the state government on the petition by Rai and others against the Allahabad High Court's order, rejecting their plea.

The court also issued notice to the state government on an application for stay on the proceedings initiated under offences of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act 1986.

As Rai's counsel sought stay of the proceedings, the bench asked him to inform the trial court to inform about the pending proceedings before it.

The court fixed the matter for consideration on July 15.