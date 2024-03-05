SC orders payment of Rs 18 lakh as compensation to IAF veteran who contracted HIV due to medical negligence

His petition alleging contempt of the directions issued by the top court in its 2023 verdict came up for hearing before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta on Tuesday.

Besides ordering that Rs 18 lakh be immediately paid to him, the top court directed that he shall be provided medical treatment at the Base hospital here and paid an amount of Rs 25,000 for each visit for travel and lodging expenses.

The bench also directed that his disability be considered as 100 per cent for paying him the disability pension.

It noted the submissions of an advocate, who is assisting the top court in the matter as an amicus curiae, that there were certain issues which were required to be addressed.

The amicus referred to one of the paragraphs of the 2023 verdict which noted, "As time progresses, he would need the assistance of a helper. Even conservatively calculated, such a helper would have to be paid about Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month. If a calculation of average of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 (i.e. Rs 12,500) for twelve years is taken into account, the total sum would be Rs 18,00,000".