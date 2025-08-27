Menu
SC orders probe after NCLAT judicial member claims 'approached for favour'

Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma, the judicial member of the Chennai-based NCLAT, alleged being approached by a member of higher judiciary for a favourable order in a case which was pending before him.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 10:45 IST
Published 27 August 2025, 10:45 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtChennaiNCLAT

