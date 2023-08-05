SC stays Madras HC order that declared lone AIADMK MP P Ravindhranath's election invalid

On July 6, the high court said, "Admittedly, in this case, as spoken by the returning officer, the nomination of the third respondent (Ravindhranath) was accepted by the returning officer on the date of scrutiny. On the date of scrutiny, the objection raised by a third party, Arappor Iyakkam, is a valid objection and the non-disclosure or false disclosure is admitted by the third respondent himself by submitting an affidavit after scrutiny contrary to statutory provisions and the guidelines given in the handbook for returning officer."