SC tells pontiff of Murugha Mutt to surrender within a week in POCSO case

After hearing the counsel for the parties at length, the bench said, "We are not inclined to pass a detailed order as the high court already passed a very detailed order touching upon various issues, including the merits."

The court said it would be appropriate if witnesses are examined as early as possible at a time when the accused respondent is in judicial custody.

It also noted that chargesheet was filed in the case for various offences under IPC, POCSO and other laws. The HC had quashed certain charges and sustained some of them and in March, 2024 it directed for framing of charges as afresh, the bench said.

The court also directed the trial court to proceed as expeditiously as possible by conducting the proceedings on a day to day basis and ensure that all the material witnesses are examined within four months.

The court directed the prosecution not to seek any adjournment. It also ordered the pontiff to cooperate during the trial and not seek any adjournment except in exceptional circumstances.

The bench also said if the material witnesses are not examined within four weeks, the trial court may seek extension of time for the purpose from this court, and till the time, the respondent pontiff would remain in judicial custody.

The court also directed the parties to redact the names of the victims and witnesses from the court records.