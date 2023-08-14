Home
india

SC terms social media post using photograph & falsely quoting CJI as 'fake', 'ill intended'

It said appropriate action is being taken about it in consultation with the law enforcement authorities.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 10:12 IST

Supreme Court termed the social media post which is being circulated using photo of and quoting Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud as "false, ill-intended and mischievous".

'It has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of India that a social media post (urging the public to protest against authorities) using a file photograph and falsely quoting the Chief Justice India is being circulated,' it said, adding, 'The post is fake, ill-intended and mischievous.' It said appropriate action is being taken about it in consultation with the law enforcement authorities.

(Published 14 August 2023, 10:12 IST)
India NewsCJISupreme CourtJustice D Y Chandrachud

