SC terms social media post using photograph & falsely quoting CJI as 'fake', 'ill intended'

'It has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of India that a social media post (urging the public to protest against authorities) using a file photograph and falsely quoting the Chief Justice India is being circulated,' it said, adding, 'The post is fake, ill-intended and mischievous.' It said appropriate action is being taken about it in consultation with the law enforcement authorities.