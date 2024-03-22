SC to hear plea by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal against ED arrest

Track our live updates of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest here

Senior advocate A M Singhvi on behalf of the AAP leader first mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud who asked him to approach the bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna who was then taking up a matter filed by BRS MLC K Kavitha.

By the time, Singhvi rushed to the bench led by Justice Khanna in court number two, the special bench had already arisen.

The counsel still mentioned the matter before Justice Khanna who said the special bench would assemble again when the matters on board would be over.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court declined Kejriwal any protection from arrest in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested him on March 21 as he skipped multiple summons by the agency.

Former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP have also been arrested in the money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate has registered the money laundering case on August 22, 2022 in relation of scheduled offences of the CBI which lodged its case on August 17, 2022 in connection with irregularities committed in framing and implementation of excise policy for the year 2021-22 and payment of bribe.

The ED had claimed BRS MLC K Kavitha and some others “conspired” with top AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, to get favours in the now-scrapped liquor policy.