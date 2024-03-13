SC to hear pleas challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023 on March 15

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to list for hearing on March 15 the pleas challenging the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023, which dropped the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel of Election Commissioners. reported ANI.

Two pleas were filed in the Supreme Court earlier this year challenging validity of a new law on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, enacted in December, 2023. The law replaced the Chief Justice of India by a Minister in a panel headed by the Prime Minister and comprising Leader of Opposition for the purpose, contrary to a judgment by the top court.

The hearing comes at a time when the EC presently has just one member Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar after the surprise resignation of Arun Goel on March 9. Earlier in February, Anup Chandra Pandey retired.

The selection panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet tomorrow to choose two names for filling vacancies in the Election Commission, sources said.

More to follow....