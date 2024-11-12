Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on 'bulldozer justice' on Nov 13

According to the Supreme Court's website, the bench would pronounce the judgment at 10.30 am on Wednesday.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 15:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 15:30 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBulldozer

Follow us on :

Follow Us