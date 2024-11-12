Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on 'bulldozer justice' on Nov 13

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Wednesday, laying down pan-India guidelines on use of bulldozer by state governments as a punitive measure to demolish house or shop of a person immediately after he or she is named as accused of an offence.</p><p>A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Vishwanathan is likely to lay down mandatory guidelines for the States to follow before the use of bulldozer to demolish any structure.</p><p>The court had on October 1 wrapped up its hearing in the matter, initiated on a plea filed by Jamiat Ulama I Hind and others.</p>.Bulldozer justice simply unacceptable under rule of law, says Supreme Court.<p>According to the Supreme Court's website, the bench would pronounce the judgment at 10.30 am on Wednesday, November 13, in the case titled as 'In Re: Directions in the Matter of Demolition of Structures'.</p><p>On September 2, the Supreme Court had said it would lay down pan-India guidelines to deal with the controversial issue of "bulldozer justice" resorted to by some state governments to raze down structures, dwellings, etc.</p><p>On September 12, another bench had made strong observations against "bulldozer justice", saying in a country where actions of the State are governed by the rule of law, the transgression by a family member cannot lead to demolition of their legally constructed house or else it would be equivalent to running "bulldozer over the laws".</p><p>On November 6, a bench led by then CJI D Y Chandrachud, had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation to senior journalist Manoj Tibrewal Akash for demolition of his house in Maharajganj district for a road widening project.</p>.Justice through bulldozers unknown to any civilised system: SC.<p>The court had then also said justice through bulldozers is unknown to any civilized system of jurisprudence and it is simply "unacceptable" under the rule of law.</p><p>"If high-handed and unlawful behaviour is permitted by any wing or officer of the State, demolition of citizens’ properties will take place as a selective reprisal for extraneous reasons," it cautioned.</p><p>The court had also stressed that the citizens’ voices cannot be throttled by a threat of destroying their properties and homesteads.</p>