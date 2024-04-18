Scientists have shown India has will, wisdom, wherewithal to be 'ace in space': Admiral R Hari Kumar

The Navy chief said with the capability today to "conceptualise, construct, commission, launch and sustain" space assets, "our country has demonstrated to the world that the sky is definitely not the limit for Bharat".

India has made its mark as one of the few countries to have created a "complete space ecosystem" and its space sector is rapidly evolving into one of the most "dynamic and defining endeavours of the 21st century, offering increasing opportunities for investment and growth, which in space terms, I would say, offer astronomical returns," he added.

The Indian space sector and scientists today represent the "soul and spirit" of a resurgent Bharat that is proud to wear its identity as an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)", Admiral Kumar said.

Not just in hardware, but also in thought and action, he added.