Scrap seat-leaving bond in PG medical education: National Medical Commission

New Delhi: Following complaints of mental stress from post-graduate students, the National Medical Commission has asked states and Union Territories to do away with the practice of the "seat-leaving bond" in PG medical colleges, which ask students to pay hefty fees if they leave midway for any reason including ragging, work stress or toxic environment.
The NMC says such bonds cause mental harassment to students and their families, triggering "alarming levels of stress, anxiety and depression" and the "unlucky one may commit suicide in such mental health condition".
With a 117 per cent jump in the number of PG medical seats in the last 10 years, the issue of a seat going waste – main reason for states to introduce such a bond - was not of much importance, Aruna Vanikar, president of the Under Graduate Medical Board at NMC wrote in her letter to the states.
According to the Health Ministry data, the number of PG seats in medical streams rose to 67,802 by August 2023 from 31,185 before 2014.
For years, these bonds had been a common practice for post graduate medical students as states devised penalty rules if a student wanted to leave courses midway.
The NMC released seven specific case studies of students, some of whom had to pay a penalty of Rs 30 lakh, forcing at least one family to sell its land and another to write to the Prime Minister. One student expressed suicidal thoughts.
The cases cited by the regulator are from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. The examples range from a student who has to work for a "gruelling 36-hour duty shift without rest" to "ill-treatment by seniors" and "toxic work environment".
With ragging and hostile work place being some of the key factors forcing students to contemplate a change of the institution in the first place, the NMC's anti-ragging panel discussed the issues on January 9 following which Vanikar recommended to the states to do away with such a practice.
