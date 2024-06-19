Security man deployed at Ram temple hit by bullet from own weapon, dies

Ayodhya: A 25-year-old security person deployed at the Ram temple here died after being hit by a bullet from his own weapon, with police saying they are probing if it is a case of accidental firing or suicide.

Shatrughan Vishwakarma was deployed as part of the Special Security Force (SSF).

Inspector General Pravin Kumar told PTI the incident occurred at 5.25 am on Wednesday. It is being probed whether it is a case of accidental firing or suicide, he said.

The jawan was deployed near the VIP gate in front of the Koteshwar temple. The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is just just 150 meters away from the spot.