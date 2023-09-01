News Live: Flood-like situation in Bihar villages
Track all the latest news updates from around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 02:35 IST
Flood-like situation in the villages of Kusheshwar Asthan and Kiratpur due to rise in the water level of Kamla-Kosi river
UEFA Champions League draw: Manchester United placed with Bayern Munich, Man City given drawn with RB Leipzig
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik flags off the first flight between Bhubaneswar and the newly inaugurated Utkela Airport in Kalahandi district.
(Published 01 September 2023, 02:35 IST)