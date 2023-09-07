Home
Homeindia

LIVE
News Live: ASEAN occupies prominent place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative, says PM Modi at ASEAN-India summit

Track the latest news updates from India and the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 03:05 IST

Highlights
02:5907 Sep 2023

India supports ASEAN outlook on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi at ASEAN-India summit in Jakarta

02:5907 Sep 2023

Committed to ensure India has successful G20 this year: US

02:5907 Sep 2023

PM Modi attends ASEAN-India Summit at Jakarta Convention Centre

03:0507 Sep 2023

'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth, One Family, One Future - is the theme of India's G20 presidency," says PM Modi at the 20th ASEAN-India Summit

03:0507 Sep 2023

ASEAN is central pillar of India's Act East policy: PM Modi at ASEAN-India summit in Jakarta

03:0507 Sep 2023

ASEAN occupies prominent place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative: PM Modi at ASEAN-India summit

02:5907 Sep 2023

US singer Mary Millben praises PM Modi for his proposal to include African Union as full G20 member

02:5907 Sep 2023

Devotees throng Birla Temple, Delhi on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami

02:5907 Sep 2023

India supports ASEAN outlook on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi at ASEAN-India summit in Jakarta

02:5907 Sep 2023

Indonesia: Members of the Indian diaspora greet and shake hands with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in Jakarta

02:5907 Sep 2023

Committed to ensure India has successful G20 this year: US

02:5907 Sep 2023

US announces additional security package worth USD 175 million for Ukraine

02:5907 Sep 2023

Mangala aarti underway in Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura, on the occasion of Janmashtami

(Published 07 September 2023, 02:59 IST)
India NewsWorld newsEntertainment NewsBusiness NewsSports NewsNarendra ModiG20ASEANBharat

