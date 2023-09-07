News Live: ASEAN occupies prominent place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative, says PM Modi at ASEAN-India summit

India supports ASEAN outlook on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi at ASEAN-India summit in Jakarta
02:5907 Sep 2023
Committed to ensure India has successful G20 this year: US
02:5907 Sep 2023
PM Modi attends ASEAN-India Summit at Jakarta Convention Centre
03:0507 Sep 2023
'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth, One Family, One Future - is the theme of India's G20 presidency," says PM Modi at the 20th ASEAN-India Summit
VIDEO | "Even in an environment of global uncertainties, our mutual cooperation is making steady progress. This is a testimony to the strength and resilience of our ties. 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth, One Family, One Future - is the theme of India's G20 presidency," says…