Shambhu border closure is a big problem for traders and locals: Khattar

"We were moving ahead, but the matter was taken up in courts. Now, the case is before the Supreme Court, which has formed a committee. I feel a solution will be found.. but keep in mind the court will not allow (the border) to open without condition. And there is reason for this. The kind of havoc they created last time (during farmers' stir in 2021), which farmer will disrespect the nation by climbing the Red Fort," he said.