Sharad Pawar accuses Modi of destabilising non-BJP states

Launching a scathing attack on Narendra Modi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that while the Prime Minister speaks of stable government the BJP is out to destabilise and topple Opposition-party ruled states.

"You talk of providing a stable government but break duly elected governments in states," Pawar said addressing a public meeting in the Beed district of Marathwada region of Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar gave the examples of toppling of governments like the H D Kumaraswamy-led government in Karnataka, Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh and Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation Maharashtra.