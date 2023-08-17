Sharad Pawar accuses Modi of destabilising non-BJP states

Launching a scathing attack on Narendra Modi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that while the Prime Minister speaks of stable government the BJP is out to destabilise and topple Opposition-party ruled states.
"You talk of providing a stable government but break duly elected governments in states," Pawar said addressing a public meeting in the Beed district of Marathwada region of Maharashtra.
Sharad Pawar gave the examples of toppling of governments like the H D Kumaraswamy-led government in Karnataka, Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh and Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation Maharashtra.
Pawar has launched a mission to reach out to people across Maharashtra after his nephew Ajit Pawar rebelled and moved out with a large chunk of MLAs to the NDA camp and become the Deputy Chief Minister alongside BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in the government headed by Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde, who had earlier dislodged the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.
While Pawar had addressed the first outreach meeting in Nashik, later postponed the series because of rains and now started in Beed.
Incidentally, the Parli seat in Beed is led by Dhananjay Munde, who is close to the junior Pawar. In the 2019 polls, Munde has defeated his cousin Pankaja Munde, the daughter of late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde.
Pawar, a four-time former Maharashtra Chief Minister and three-time union minister, slammed the Centre over the ethnic violence in Manipur.
“The Prime Minister should have gone to Manipur and understood the pain of people in the north-eastern state which has witnessed deadly ethnic clashes since the star of May,” the former Defence Minister said.
"The policy of the current rulers is to widen the wedge in society using caste, religion and language as tools,” he alleged.