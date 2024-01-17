Sharad Pawar declines Ram temple invite, cites prior engagements

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has conveyed to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust that he would not be able to attend the 22 January, 2024 grand ceremony in Ayodhya during which the idol of Ram Lalla would be installed.

Pawar -- a four-time former Maharashtra Chief Minister, three-time union minister, who had been a Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha -- received the invitation from the trust's general secretary Champat Rai.

In a letter to Rai, Pawar politely conveyed his inability to attend the function even as he thanked him for the invitation.

“Lord Ram is revered not only in India, but around the world by millions of his devoted followers. There is great enthusiasm among the Ram Bhakts over the Ayodhya ceremonies and they are reaching there in huge numbers. Through them I shall also derive the joy of the historic occasion,” Pawar said.