Shared democratic values of India, US stressed as PM receives American Congress delegation

Modi conveyed his “appreciation for the consistent bipartisan support of the American Congress for India-US relations”. The prime minister and the US lawmakers highlighted that the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and America is “based on shared democratic values, respect for rule of law and strong people-to-people ties”.

The Modi Government hosted the delegation of the American Congress even as a section of the US Congress in New Delhi in the past expressed concerns over allegations about the backsliding of democracy in India.

Khanna, himself, had a meeting with some human rights activists before commencing his visit to India. He was purportedly urged to raise the issues related to human rights during his visit to India. The Democratic Party’s member in the US House of Representatives, however, had a meeting with a well-known right-wing columnist in New Delhi, triggering questions on X. “I’m often criticized for speaking with people I disagree. But I continue to think we shouldn’t shy away from debates and opportunities to engage people who have different ideologies. My core values have never changed as a result of meeting people,” Khanna, known as a Progressive Democrat in the US, posted on X, replying to the criticism.