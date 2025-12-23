Shashi Tharoor lauds Jaishankar and MEA for Nalanda University, unsung contributions to nation

<p>New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor lauded External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his ministry on Tuesday for setting up the Nalanda University campus in Bihar and many other unsung contributions to the country.</p>.<p>"...I was hugely impressed by the Nalanda University campus while attending the @nalandalitlive. My warm congratulations to @DrSJaishankar and @IndianDiplomacy for this wonderful achievement, which deserves a higher rating among the many unsung contributions of MEA to our nation," Tharoor said in a post on X.</p>.<p>The former Union minister was in the Nalanda University for a literature festival being organised there.</p>.<p>"I came to Bihar to witness its culture, not to fulfil any political agenda. I encourage others to explore the Bihar Museum and the Bapu Tower," Tharoor told reporters in Patna.</p>.'Ram ka naam badnaam na karo': Tharoor's sharp dig at govt over VB-G RAM G Bill.<p>Tharoor has often lauded the Narendra Modi government and made remarks that are at variance with his party's and its leadership's views.</p>.<p>On Monday, the MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram said, "India no longer hosts any of the world's leading universities.... While a few universities have now entered the top 200, none figure among the top 10 or even the top 50 worldwide." He welcomed the revival of the Nalanda University as a symbol of India's civilisational legacy.</p>.‘Only yes means yes’: Shashi Tharoor introduces bill to criminalise marital rape in Lok Sabha.<p>The Nalanda Mahavihara site comprises the archaeological remains of a monastic and scholastic institution dating from the third century BCE to the 13th century CE. The ruins of the centre of learning are now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a coveted tag it earned in 2016.</p>.<p>Tharoor said the ancient university was a leading educational institution of the world, "not just because there was no competition, but also because it was an extraordinary institution".</p>.<p>He called it a matter of "great, great satisfaction" that the university has been re-established after nearly 800 years of its "third and lasting" destruction by Bakhtyar Khilji in around 1200 AD. </p>