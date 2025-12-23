Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Shashi Tharoor lauds Jaishankar and MEA for Nalanda University, unsung contributions to nation

The former Union minister was in the Nalanda University for a literature festival being organised there.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 13:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 13:23 IST
Dr S JaishankarShashi Tharoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us