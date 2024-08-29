Shobha Karandlaje to chair meet with south Indian states on labour reforms

New Delhi: The Ministry of Labour and Employment will hold a meeting with south Indian states and union territories in Bengaluru on Friday to discuss labour reforms and boosting employment generation.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje will chair the meeting.

The meeting will be held with officials of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands to discuss issues related to labour reforms, building and constitution workers, ESIC, e-Shram and employment generation, an official statement said.