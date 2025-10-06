Shoe thrown at Chief Justice B R Gavai inside Supreme Court; attacker-lawyer shouts 'Can't tolerate insults to Sanatan'

<p>A lawyer reportedly tried to attack Chief Justice of India (CJI) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-r-gavai">B R Gavai </a>with a footwear in the Supreme Court on Monday.</p><p>The incident happened when the Bench led by the CJI was hearing mentioning of cases by lawyers.</p>.CJI B R Gavai's mother says she won't attend RSS function.<p>However, the CJI remained unfazed and asked the lawyers present in court to continue with their arguments.</p><p>"Don't get distracted by all this. We aren't distracted. These things don't affect me," Gavai was quoted as saying by <em>Bar and Bench</em>.</p><p>While walking out, the lawyer was heard saying, <em>"Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge," </em>the report added.<br></p>