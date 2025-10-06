Menu
Shoe thrown at Chief Justice B R Gavai inside Supreme Court; attacker-lawyer shouts 'Can't tolerate insults to Sanatan'

The incident happened when the Bench led by the CJI was hearing mentioning of cases by lawyers.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 07:34 IST
Published 06 October 2025, 07:34 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtB R Gavai

