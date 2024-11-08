Sidhu Moosewala's fans finally get to see his baby brother Shubhdeep

<p>Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents recently shared a post on Instagram of their youngest child Shubhdeep wearing a turban and looking extremely adorable.</p>.<p>Almost two years after the tragic death of their elder son Sidhu Moosewala, his parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur were blessed with a baby boy in March this year. </p><p>Balkaur Singh had announced the birth of Shubhdeep on his <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/C4mZG1bSo6T/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f16d94f4-b200-4bc2-9f5b-6e1028eb18cb">Facebook </a>page saying he and his wife were blessed with Moosewala's younger brother. </p><p>"With the blessings of lakhs and crores of people who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has blessed us with Shubh's little brother," Balkaur posted in Punjabi.</p>.Late rapper Sidhu Moosewala's parents blessed with baby boy. <p>The post on Instagram has garnered a lot of attention especially from Sidhu Moosewala’s fans along with love and blessings pouring in for the baby who is referred to as “little Sidhu”.</p><p>The social media post shared by Moosewala’s parents read that they felt extremely blessed and thankful to the almighty for having Shubhdeep in their lives. The parents feel that Sidhu Moosewala is back in their lives again in a little form, the post said.</p><p>The parents further mentioned in the post, "We belong to Waheguru..I will always be grateful to him for his immense blessings.”</p><p>Love and blessings poured in after the face reveal of Shubhdeep as several users commented on the post. The parents also expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the immense love that was showered upon their little one.</p><p>Sidhu Moosewalas’ real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, making it quite evident that his little brother is named after him.</p><p>On May 29 2022, Moosewala was shot dead by six assailants in Punjab's Mansa district.</p><p>Sidhu Moosewala was a rage among the masses, especially the youth, and was also considered one of the wealthiest Punjabi singers.</p>