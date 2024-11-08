Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sidhu Moosewala's fans finally get to see his baby brother Shubhdeep

Almost two years after the tragic death of their elder son Sidhu Moosewala, his parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur were blessed with a baby boy in March 2024.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 09:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 09:58 IST
India NewsSidhu MoosewalaTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us