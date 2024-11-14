97 govt schools in Sikkim to be shut due to shortage of students

<p>Gangtok: The Sikkim government has decided to close 97 schools after the current semester due to low student enrolment, Education Minister Raju Basnet said on Thursday.</p><p>The schools identified for closure include 78 primary, 12 junior high and seven senior secondary.</p>.Don't engage students in Independence Day-related events for over 7 days: Sikkim govt tells schools.<p>Basnet added that students from these institutes will be merged into the nearest functional schools at the end of the current semester.</p><p>"The decision aims to ensure better utilisation of resources and to enhance the quality of education," Basnet added.</p><p>He emphasised that the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, has made education a top priority.</p><p>"The government is committed to providing quality education and has allocated the best available infrastructure and resources across the state's schools," he said.</p>