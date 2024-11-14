Home
97 govt schools in Sikkim to be shut due to shortage of students

The schools identified for closure include 78 primary, 12 junior high and seven senior secondary.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 16:58 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 16:58 IST
