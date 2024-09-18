BRO constructs new bailey bridge at Zeema in North Sikkim

Gangtok: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed a new bailey bridge at Zeema in Mangan district of Sikkim restoring road connectivity to the China border along Lachen valley, an official release said.

On May 29 this year the crucial bailey bridge at Zeema in North Sikkim was damaged in flash floods in Lachen Chu river.

BRO workers under project Swastik started construction of a new bailey bridge on August 24 and it was completed in less than a month on September 16, the BRO release said.