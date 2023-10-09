Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiasikkim

Sikkim CM, ruling SKM MLAs to contribute one month's salary to CMRF

The SKM has 19 MLAs in the 32-member Sikkim Assembly.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 10:34 IST

Follow Us

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and all MLAs of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) will contribute their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for rescue, relief and reconstruction work in the Himalayan state which was ravaged by flash floods last week.

The SKM has 19 MLAs in the 32-member Sikkim Assembly.

"During this challenging period of turmoil and catastrophe that has befallen our beloved state, I wish to convey that the Hon'ble Members of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party, including Hon'ble Ministers and myself, have come together to make a collective donation of one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF)," Tamang said in a social post on Monday.

This contribution is aimed at providing crucial support during this hour of need, Tamang said and thanked his party MLAs for their generous contributions when it was needed the most.

The remaining 13 MLAs, comprising former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and 12 BJP MLAs are also likely to announce their contributions to CMRF soon, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 October 2023, 10:34 IST)
India NewsSikkim

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT