Sikkim CM, ruling SKM MLAs to contribute one month's salary to CMRF

"During this challenging period of turmoil and catastrophe that has befallen our beloved state, I wish to convey that the Hon'ble Members of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party, including Hon'ble Ministers and myself, have come together to make a collective donation of one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF)," Tamang said in a social post on Monday.