Sikkim plans to make state sports hub, holds talks with Gautam Gambhir

Sikkim Tourism Minister Tshering T Bhutia met Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir and discussed about the potential of making the Himalayan state a sporting hub.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 September 2024, 06:29 IST

Gangtok: Sikkim Tourism Minister Tshering T Bhutia met Indian cricket team coach Gautam Gambhir and discussed about the potential of making the Himalayan state a sporting hub.

Bhutia met Gambhir in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the sports department issued here.

"Sikkim has the potential to become a premier destination for sports tourism and related activities," the minister said.

The state has natural beauty and a conducive environment for various sports, he said.

During their discussion, Gambhir expressed commitment to supporting development of sports across the country, the statement said.

Bhutia is in Delhi to attend a conference on industries.

