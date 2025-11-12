<p>New Delhi: Kerala is lagging behind other states in distribution of pre-filled enumeration forms in the second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls covering less than half of the voters but West Bengal and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/sir-in-tamil-nadu-enumeration-forms-distributed-to-393-crore-voters-in-first-week-3793160">Tamil Nadu have clocked impressive numbers</a> despite their vociferous protests.</p><p>So far, enumeration forms have been distributed to 37.05 crore or 72.66% of 50.99 crore voters in 12 states and union territories in the first nine days of the exercise. Along with Kerala, BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are also on the lower side of the list.</p>.SIR 2.0 | Supreme Court seeks EC's reply on pleas of DMK, TMC challenging exercise in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal.<p>The distribution of printed enumeration forms of voters started on November 4 with Lakshadweep topping the list covering all but one voter -- 57,812 of 57,813 voters or nearly 100% on Wednesday at 3 PM, in this phase. Goa covered 99.99% or just 119 of 11.85 lakh voters left to be given enumeration forms.</p><p>Kerala has recorded 49.55% of enumeration form distribution – 1.38 crore of 2.78 crore voters – with sources indicating that the ongoing preparations for the local body elections are slowing down the pace of the exercise. Kerala, which is opposed to the exercise, had earlier demanded that it be postponed due to local body polls.</p><p>Sources said several Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were tasked with panchayat and municipal elections in Kerala, leading to delay in distribution of enumeration forms. Replacement for such BLOs with election duty are being made, they said.</p>.DMK opposes SIR only to ensure 'fake voters' remain in voters list, alleges AIADMK.<p>West Bengal and Tamil Nadu where large-scale demonstrations were organised recorded distribution of enumeration forms in huge numbers covering 88.8% and 78.09% voters respectively, who appear in the rolls as on October 27. In West Bengal, forms of 6.80 crore of 7.66 crore voters have been distributed while in Tamil Nadu, it was five crore of 6.41 crore.</p><p>Madhya Pradesh (53.83% – 3.09 crore of 5.74 crore), Chhattisgarh (63.75% – 1.35 crore of 2.12 crore) and Uttar Pradesh (69.95% – 10.80 crore of 15.44 crore) were also at the lower end of the list. </p><p>At the same time, another BJP-ruled state Gujarat clocked 88.08% distribution – 4.47 crore of 5.08 crore and Rajasthan covered 70.94% – 3.89 crore of 5.48 crore. Puducherry covered 93.04% or 9.5 lakh of 10.21 lakh voters while 89.22% or 2.76 lakh of 3.10 lakh voters in Andaman and Nicobar have been covered.</p><p>The Election Commission said printing of enumeration forms have been completed in all states except Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.</p><p>In Madhya Pradesh, 95.54% of enumeration forms have been printed while in Rajasthan it was 99.58%, West Bengal 99.75% and Uttar Pradesh 99.99%.</p>