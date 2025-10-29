Menu
Sleeper bus accidents: IRF calls for strict adherence to code of bus body design

IRF said the government should also make it mandatory to equip ambulances and fire brigades with cutting tools and train drivers and attendants to use them.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 14:26 IST
Published 29 October 2025, 14:26 IST
