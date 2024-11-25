Home
'Socialist', 'Secular' in Preamble: Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging Constitution amendment

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar held that the writ petitions do not need further deliberation and adjudication and amending the power of Parliament over Constitution extends to Preamble.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 07:46 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 07:46 IST
